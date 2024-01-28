Another Moon Township road closes due to landslide

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of an Allegheny County road is closed because of a landslide.

The Moon Township Police Department says Purdy Road between McGovern Boulevard and Laurel Ridge Drive is closed because of a landslide that brought down trees and wires.

There’s no word on when the road could reopen.

This is the second landslide in Moon Township in January. On Jan 12., a hillside behind six homes started crumbling toward Beaver Grade Road by Montour Run Road.

The two landslides are several miles apart.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

