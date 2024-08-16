Argument between adult softball teams leads to shots fired in New Castle, police say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — An argument between adult softball teams in New Castle led to shots being fired over the weekend.

Police say an argument broke out between two out-of-county teams and fans at the Deshon Ballfields on Sunday.

Witnesses went to Gaston Park and then reported it to the police.

Police are investigating who fired the shot and whether it was directed toward someone.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3570.

