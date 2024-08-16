Local

Argument between adult softball teams leads to shots fired in New Castle, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Argument between adult softball teams leads to shots fired in New Castle, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — An argument between adult softball teams in New Castle led to shots being fired over the weekend.

Police say an argument broke out between two out-of-county teams and fans at the Deshon Ballfields on Sunday.

Witnesses went to Gaston Park and then reported it to the police.

Police are investigating who fired the shot and whether it was directed toward someone.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-656-3570.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Matthew Perry death: Doctors, Perry’s assistant among those arrested
  • Secret Service approves bulletproof glass to shield former President Trump at outdoor rallies
  • 4 killed in series of crashes on Ohio Turnpike, closing route in both directions
  • VIDEO: Local nonprofit looking to build new, affordable homes in Monessen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read