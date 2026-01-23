Armstrong County emphasizes safety in anticipation of significant snowfall

The Armstrong County commissioners say they’re bringing "community safety to the forefront" in anticipation of significant snowfall.

“The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners is working closely with the Department of Public Safety to make sure information and resources are provided to first responders and the public during this time,” Chairman John Strate said.

The county is preparing for a major winter storm, which is expected to bring the region’s biggest snowfall in years.

Due to the projected snow, the Armstrong County Courthouse will be closed on Monday.

Public warming shelters will be announced on the Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page.

Officials urge drivers to stay home if possible.

“It is our priority the residents of Armstrong County stay safe throughout the weekend,” Commissioner Pat Fabian said.

“You can prepare early by keeping your electronic devices charged, allow faucets to drip slowly and think about how you will stay warm if you lose power,” Commissioner Anthony Shea said.

