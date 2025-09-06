Arnold’s suspended police chief resigns from role

ARNOLD, Pa. — The City of Arnold’s suspended police chief has resigned.

Mayor Arnold Shannon Santucci confirmed Josh Stanga’s resignation to Channel 11 on Friday.

Stanga has been on administrative leave for more than a year. He’s accused of stealing money during a sting operation.

Stanga has a pre-trial conference on those charges next month.

The police department’s website now lists Rob Haus as chief.

