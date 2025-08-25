Arrest made after woman shot in back in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An arrest has been made after a woman was shot in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood last week.

Natale Coaston, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, persons not to possess, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and prohibited acts.

On Aug. 22, Police responded to Chauncey Drive just before 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the back. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Coaston is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

