Arrest warrant issued in fatal hit-and-run in Point Breeze

PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant has been issued in an April hit-and-run in Point Breeze that left a man dead.

Joseph Betha, of Wilkinsburg, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, involuntary manslaughter and more.

Freeman Holeman, 66, of Pittsburgh, was hit and killed near the intersection of Penn Avenue and Carnegie Place just after 10 p.m. on April 11.

The driver, who is now identified as Betha, did not stay on the scene, according to police.

