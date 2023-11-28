Local

Artists create mural honoring McKees Rocks, inspire future residents

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

A local organization is working to bring the McKees Rocks community together through art.

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A local organization is working to bring the McKees Rocks community together through art.

The “Father Ryan Arts Center” dedicated a mural celebrating the community and the housing development “Hays Manor.” The mural is located at 420 Chartiers Avenue.

The design of the mural shows a phoenix rising over the cityscape.

The mural was created by local artists Sue Flick and Willie Dawson and 12 community residents.

JoAnne Elliot-Pugh was another artist who contributed. She created a portrait of Grammy-nominated artist Shanice Wilson, who lived in Hays Manor in her childhood.

“What they’re doing in the community is amazing. How they’re giving back to the kids and the youth with music and art. I’m just so proud of McKees Rocks,” said Wilson.

Organizers hope the community will see Wilson as an inspiration.

