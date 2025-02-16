Artists join together to create powerful mosaic portrait of Marc Fogel

BUTLER, Pa. — Artists from across the area joined together to create a powerful mosaic portrait of Marc Fogel.

The piece, titled “Home,” was designed by artist Tom Mosser. He gathered 50 artists who each created a square that forms the mosaic.

“Within four days we had 90 volunteers in Pittsburgh,” Mosser said. “It was unbelievable. I was stunned.”

It was unveiled at the Butler Art Center and Gallery Sunday night. Artists and members of Fogel’s family gathered for the special event.

Marc’s mother, Malphine Fogel, got the honor of unveiling the project to the crowd.

Mosser said PGH Print Ship printed the portrait.

Marc Fogel was released from Russian prison on Tuesday after he was arrested in an airport there over three years ago.

Sasha Phillips, the Fogel family lawyer and a contributing artist released a statement from Marc on Saturday. It said:

“Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty I am free at last! All of your support and love was my nourishment the last 3 years and 6 months and I will be forever grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed by what has been done to secure my release by so many. I am delighted to report I have positively completed the medical phase of the transition protocol done by the State Department. Tomorrow we will begin another phase of this program which needs to be completed before moving into life as we know it. I cannot wait to rejoin our community but this will take a bit of time and I ask for some patience in replying to you all. I look forward to reaching out to all of you in due time. With gratitude, respect, and humility - Marc Fogel.”

