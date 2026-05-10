Ashcraft tosses another gem, Pirates record 20 hits in rout of Giants

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Braxton Ashcraft pitched another gem and everyone contributed offensively in the Pirates’ dominant 13-3 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday night.

Key Moments

The Giants (15-24) had runners on the corners with one out against Braxton Ashcraft in the sixth inning but the right-hander struck out Rafael Devers and got Bryce Eldridge to fly out to the track in left field.

Player of the Game

Braxton Ashcraft completed seven innings for the third time in his last four starts. He had not pitched seven innings in his career prior to doing so for the first time on April 22.

Stat to Know

The Pirates have won at least 22 of their first 40 games for only the seventh time since 1990 and the first time since 2018.

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