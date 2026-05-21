Ashcraft’s strong start backed by offense as Pirates take series; Lowe takes walk in the park

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Braxton Ashcraft delivered seven-strong innings a,d Brandon Lowe hit an inside-the-park home run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 6-2 rubber match win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Brandon Lowe hit an inside-the-park home run to left field off Dustin May (4-4). The ball bounced off the very top of the fence towards left-center and away from left fielder José Fermin, allowing Lowe to score easily.

Bottom 3rd, 1-1: Iván Herrera hit a solo home run to left-center on a first-pitch slider from Braxton Ashcraft to tie the game.

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