Attorney comments on civil case filed against funeral director accused of mishandling pet remains

The criminal trial for the funeral director charged with dumping pets he was paid to cremate has been delayed until June, but the “class action lawsuit” against Patrick Vereb continues.

11-investigates’ Amy Hudak spoke with a local attorney who said some clients can never be made whole.

Robert Peirce, of Robert Peirce and Associates, says his firm began investigating allegations that Vereb mishandled the remains of pets he was paid to cremate when the state attorney general’s office did.

“Unfortunately, we have concluded there are thousands of pet owners who were subject to the criminal conduct here and have been deceived,” Peirce said.

1400 families have contacted his firm, and that number will likely continue to grow as Vereb’s trial approaches. He expects more information to come out as the civil and criminal cases progress.

“It’s difficult right now to determine how long this conduct took place, but generally speaking, someone doesn’t get caught on the first time they do a crime. There is usually a history that predates any investigation. So, it would not surprise me if this conduct has taken place for many years,” Peirce said.

He is focusing on who knew what and when they knew it.

“I think there are a lot of steps along the way, a lot of people along the way that might have known what happened, that could lead to a wider investigation as well,” Peirce said.

Amy Hudak: Do you think these victims will be made whole at the end of the day?

Peirce: I do not. I think it’s impossible to make them whole when you have someone charged with several crimes, someone who is willing to do these things to so many people over such a long time. It will be extremely difficult to make them whole.

While he can’t comment on a second state investigation - only 11 Investgiates has reported on Patrick Vereb and his possible mishandling of human remains - Peirce said it’s fair for families to be asking some tough questions.

“I think if an owner of a business is arrested and charged with a crime, anyone who has involvement with that business should question the merits of that business,” Peirce said.

The criminal trial is expected to get underway in June after several postponements and newly assigned judges.

Channel 11 has reached out to Patrick Vereb and his lawyer. Both have declined to comment on the case.

