Aunt of teen shot, killed in Pitcairn speaks out after suspect is arrested

After a months-long investigation, Allegheny County police have arrested Jamon Brookins, 16, after they said he shot and killed Isiah McCarthy, 16, and Tyrant Sutton, 16, on June 26 in Pitcairn.

For the last four months, McCarthy’s family has been waiting for an arrest, as they continue to grieve the loss of the two teens.

“He was my best friend. He was wise beyond his years,” said Taylor Williams, Isiah’s aunt.

Her nephew was a high school football player, a friend to many, but he was most proud of being a father to his son, Isiah Junior.

“You can imagine how hard it is without his dad being around,” Williams said.

McCarthy was shot in broad daylight, along with his friend, Sutton. Allegheny County Police said it was Jamon Brookins who pulled the trigger. All three – just 16 years old.

“I’m happy he’s arrested…but my baby is still dead, and Tyrant’s parents still don’t have their baby,” Williams said.

Court documents released on Wednesday said Brookins initially denied any involvement in the double shooting in Pitcairn but later told police he was there. Text messages show that an unidentified minor had agreed to purchase two guns from McCarthy, according to a criminal complaint.

Brookins told police he went along to make sure no one got robbed, but the situation escalated, and a struggle ensued. Police say Brookins shot Sutton twice, then shot McCarthy as he was attempting to run away.

“They were just smart kids in a bad situation, but this one act doesn’t define them,” Williams said.

Williams said the last few months have been agonizing, as Allegheny County Police zeroed in on Brookins.

“The one that thinks he’s untouchable, the one that got to enjoy starting school…” Williams said. “That little boy is a murderer and took our babies.

She has this message for Brookins, who will face a judge next month.

“In a couple months and a couple years when your friends stray from you and you’re sitting in that cell by yourself and you realize that you took two lives over nothing – you’ll realize how senseless this was,” Williams said.

Brookins is charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide and robbery. He remains here in the Allegheny County Jail.

