Avalon Volunteer Fire Department holds drive to raise money for Mercy Hospital burn center

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters with the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department were out in the community on Monday for the second day of their charity boot drive.

The department is raising money for Mercy Hospital’s trauma and burn center.

The drive will wrap up next week after the department heads to Warrandale and Wexford.

“We picked the trauma and burn center because we’re firefighters so we figured the first year we’d make it that, but it means a lot, everybody stopping with donations. Every penny counts,” Captain Jim Kenney said.

The department hopes to raise $10,000 through the drive.

As of last week, they had raised about $2,500.

Kenney said they plan to pick a different charity every year.

