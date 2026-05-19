B-PEP leadership urges community to get out to vote in primary elections

PITTSBURGH — The leadership of the Black Political Empowerment Project held the rally the night before the primary elections.

The group is calling on Black voters across the area to get out on Tuesday and have their voices heard.

“We’re here to make sure that black folks in Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh and this area make sure that we do what we need to do and we show up in the polling place tomorrow,” CEO and Founder of B-PEP Tim Stevens said.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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