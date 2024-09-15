Baby found unresponsive, severely injured in Bloomfield dies; additional charges expected

PITTSBURGH — A baby found unresponsive and severely injured in Bloomfield on Tuesday has died.

Pittsburgh police announced the baby’s death on Sunday morning. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 4-month-old boy, identified as Micaiah Williams, died Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh police charged Seth Williams, 28, with aggravated aggravated assault for accusations he beat Micaiah and his 4-year-old twins.

Police say additional charges are expected but have not yet been filed.

