2 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in North Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to Ardmore Blvd in North Braddock at 9:09 p.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital from the scene.

Route 30 was closed while emergency crews responded.

The road has since reopened and traffic is back to normal.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

