Bailey Falter’s Gem, Spencer Horwitz’s First Career Slam Pushes Pirates to Sweep

Three days after hitting rock bottom with a home sweep at the hands of the pitiful Chicago White Sox, the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded with a three game sweep of the American League-leading Detroit Tigers, winning 6-1 on Wednesday, July 23.

Helping the Pirates (42-61) to victory, Spencer Horwitz provided his first career grand slam and Bailey Falter put together his longest start since the end of May, seven innings of one-run ball. Horwitz’s blast, a 416 foot, 106.1 mile per hour missile to center, put Pittsburgh ahead 5-0 against Tigers rookie Troy Melton.

While Detroit managed to sting Falter for one run in his seventh and final inning, they never came close to threatening the Pirates’ lead. Carmen Mlodzinski closed the series out with two scoreless innings, fanning three batters in the process.

