Baldwin-Whitehall School District cancels bus route due to driver shortage

Channel 11 told you Thursday morning about the impact of the school bus driver shortage on a local school district.

Channel 11′s Jennifer Tomazic has been reporting on the shortage for years. She said in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District on Wednesday, 150 students at five of their schools had to find their own way to school, or learn remotely, because there was no bus to pick them up.

The administration is warning that if there are significant bus driver shortages this school year, they might have to switch to a system-wide remote day or cancel school altogether.

The school district has been advertising for bus drivers for years. Channel 11 has copies of two letters sent to district families in the past three weeks. In the one sent out Wednesday, the superintendent said canceling a bus route was a first in his career.

He said he realizes the transportation issue places a big burden on families and that the district is trying to recruit more drivers and is even modifying the salary to attract more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group