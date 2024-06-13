Bank of New York Mellon shortens its brand to BNY

It’s official: BNY Mellon is now BNY after almost 17 years.

The international financial giant’s name remains the Bank of New York Mellon Corp., but the venerable Pittsburgh bank’s name has been sliced from the brand and logo.

“Now, as a natural progression, we are updating our logo and simplifying our brand to BNY,” president and CEO Robin Vince announced on Tuesday morning in a global memo to employees that BNY provided to the Business Times. “Though we have long been known as both trusted and resilient, to exist and thrive for more than two centuries has also required a continuous focus on innovation, and our new brand helps reflect that. But this is about more than modernizing perception. As we work to reach new clients and bring more of BNY to our current clients, it is essential that we clearly communicate our value proposition across the full breadth of our business platforms — as one BNY.”

