Banksville neighborhood residents frustrated at repeated watermain breaks causing property damage

PITTSBURGH — A water main break transformed a road into a river, right near busy Banksville Road on Wednesday. And, we’ve learned this is the second time in recent years that water has flooded homes and businesses in this area.

Neighbors say it was a frustrating day, because it’s not the first time a massive watermain broke in the exact same location.

"I’m stressed out! This is the second time this has happened," Patti Milletary said.

The water main left a giant hole in the middle of Potomac Avenue, and sent concrete flying and water surging down the street. Milletary was at the grocery store what it happened, coming back to her street flooded.

“I was carrying all my bags from Giant Eagle! I had to park up on Crestview and walk all the way down the street. That whole thing happened right in front of my house,” she said.

The situation is particularly frustrating because the same thing happened in 2018.

“They really didn’t fix it right the first time,” Milletary said.

Pennsylvania American Water is working on the road and is assisting customers with property damage, while some residents are off to track down their flooded vehicles.

“They towed my car away, I don’t know where it went to,” she said.

There’s not currently a timeline for repairs.

