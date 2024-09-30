Banners with Nazi symbols found on 2 Pittsburgh bridges Saturday, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after two banners with Nazi symbols were found on bridges over the weekend.

Police say both banners were found on Saturday morning — one on the West End Bridge at the intersection of Route 65 and another on the Tenth Street Bridge.

Both had hand-written Nazi symbols on them and were affixed to the bridges overnight. Neither had a written threat directed toward a specific group or person, police said.

Once the signs were removed, police say they were photographed and secured as evidence.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. No arrests have been made, nor are there any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Pittsburgh Police Headquarters by calling 412-323-7800.

