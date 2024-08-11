‘Barrel and Flow’ returns to Pittsburgh’s Strip District for 7th year

PITTSBURGH — The “Barrel and Flow” brew festival returned to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The festival was held at “The Stacks at 3 Crossings” on Railroad Street in the Strip District.

It featured a wide showcase of art created by Black artists and products made by different brewers.

USA Today voted Barrel and Flow the best brew festival in the country.

Organizers say the event allows people to appreciate the community as they come together.

“We’ve got people from all over the country here today and they’ve all been enjoying Pittsburgh and the beauty therein,” said founder Day Bracey.

This is the 7th tine the festival has been held.

