Bartram House Bakery in South Side closes after 10 years

PITTSBURGH — A cafe and bakery in Pittsburgh’s South Side has shut its doors after 10 years in business.

Bartram House Bakery at 2612 East Carson Street posted a sign in its door announcing the closure.

The business said their lease was up and they decided to retire their South Side location.

Bartram House Bakery has other locations in McMurry, South Fayette, Wexford and Cranberry Township.

