Bat used by Roberto Clemente in 1971 World Series up for auction

PITTSBURGH — When the name Roberto Clemente comes up, you’ll hear lots about the first Latin American Hall of Famer on and off the baseball field.

“The man gave everything he had, he died helping people and that’s the true definition of a hero,” said Duane Rieder, Executive Director of the Clemente Museum.

Clemente left a legacy and tons of memorabilia from 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now, a used Louisville slugger baseball bat that belonged to the Caribbean right fielder could be yours, if you pitch the right price in an online auction next Saturday, Feb. 24.

So, why is the used bat such a big hit?

Joe Orlando from Heritage Auctions says it’s all about holding history.

“There is something about the tool of the trade, the jerseys, the gloves and especially the bats. These are, in a way, the paint brushes that these artists used to create history and become legends of the game. So there is something about holding history in your hands that the average person appreciates,” Orland o said.

Clemente autographed and gifted the bat to his friend Cary Diab, who was a huge baseball fan and memorabilia collector.

Heritage Auctions Company based in Dallas expects it to sell for $250,000/

“It really does check all the boxes. Because this is again definitely in Roberto Clemente’s hand twice in two different images which makes it very very special,” said Orlando.

In the city of Pittsburgh, you’ll find so many places paying respect to baseball legend Clemente. Like a huge mural on the side of a Northside restaurant. As well as the Roberto Clemente Bridge, statue of him outside PNC park and the Clemente Museum.

Inside the museum hangs a bat rack from the 1971 World Series Pittsburgh Pirates team, including Clemente’s Adirondack bat.

”That’s a piece of lumber right there. Beautiful Adirondack,” said Duane Rieder.

Rieder says Clemente was a bats fanatic himself who preferred to swing a heavier bat.

“He got everybody hitting heavier bats,” said Rieder.

Teammates hoped to channel the same mojo as the man who had 3,000 hits during his major league career.

As for the 36 inch, 35.5 ounce bat up for bid...

”So if it was to Duane, I might pay a little extra for it. But I don’t want a bat that says to Cary on it. Most people don’t either. It’s always been a big negative in the memorabilia world when it’s to Bob and your name is Jim,” said Rieder.

The game-used Clemente bat awaits the best bidder to strike the right price. Then it could make a home run from Dallas to your doorstep.

