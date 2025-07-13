Beach at Raccoon Creek State Park reopens for swimming after E. coli levels quickly drop

The beach at Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County is back open for swimming.

The park announced Thursday that an elevated level of E. coli was detected in the water during routine sampling, shutting down swimming “until further notice.”

By Saturday, park officials said on Facebook that the E. coli levels had dropped, so swimming reopened immediately.

Concessions will resume on Monday.

