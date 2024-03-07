Bear cubs released into new habitat after their mother attacks woman in Butler Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Bear cubs from Tuesday night’s attack in a Butler County neighborhood were released into a proper habitat on Thursday.

The three cubs were in a woman’s backyard in Butler Township when she was attacked by the mother bear.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission tranquilized the cubs and released them on Akeley Swamp in Pine Grove Township.

Their new habitat will give them plenty of food, water and shelter, according to the Game Commission.

The cubs’ mother was euthanized at the scene of the attack.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the bear was euthanized for public safety.

