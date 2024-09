BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver County farm is asking for help finding one of its show steers.

The steer got loose a week ago, and, according to a Facebook post from Thompson’s Family Farms, has been roaming the woods.

Anyone with information on where the steer could be is asked to call 724-630-5236 or message the farm on Facebook.

