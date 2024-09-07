Beaver County man charged with child sex crimes

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver County man is accused of sex crimes against children.

On Tuesday, Jack Primmer, 45, was charged with more than three dozen counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offenses. Police say Primmer is a registered sex offender. He was charged with similar crimes in August.

According to a criminal complaint, the sex crime allegations date back three years.

The investigation began when police were called to the victim’s home in July to conduct a welfare check.

A few days later, police spoke with family members, who alleged Primmer had videos of child pornography.

The victim told police Primmer inappropriately touched him dozens of times over the last three years. He said he didn’t tell anyone because Primmer told him not to and he was worried about getting in trouble.

Primmer was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 2 at a motel in Maryland after a standoff with police where shots were fired. According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies responded to the motel Primmer was at and spoke with him, he barricaded himself in his room and said he had a gun.

Eventually, the sheriff’s office said the “situation escalated” and two members of law enforcement, a Frederick City Police Officer and a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy, fired their guns. Primmer was hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave while the Maryland State Police investigates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group