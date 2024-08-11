Beaver Falls Fire Department receives grant exceeding $180K for new equipment

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A Beaver County fire department is getting a big grant from the federal government.

The Beaver Falls Fire Department is getting over $180,000 from the Department of Homeland Security.

The funding is designed to help make sure firefighters stay safe.

“I am thrilled to announce Beaver Falls Fire Department as the recipient of this year’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant,” said Congressman Chris Deluzio. “Our firefighters and first responders show up for all of us in our times of need, and I am grateful this federal funding will give them additional support and equipment as they do their hard and selfless work. I encourage other fire departments in Western Pennsylvania to apply for this award—my office stands ready to support your applications as best we can.”

The money will go towards protective gear and new uniforms. Officials say this is one of the first steps forward in establishing what will become the future regional Big Beaver Falls Area Fire District as the department works to regionalize.

“The Regional AFG Grant the Beaver Falls Fire Department received along with the Big Beaver and Koppel Fire Departments will allow us to purchase personal protective equipment to ensure that every member of each department has compliant gear,” said Mark Stowe, Fire Chief & Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Beaver Falls. “This is vitally important to protect our members from the dangers of fire which will allow us to better protect our communities. We thank Congressman Deluzio for his support, and we look forward to working with Congressman Deluzio moving forward as we form the Big Beaver Falls Area Fire District.”

The department is required to contribute non-federal funds equal or greater to five percent of the grant.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group