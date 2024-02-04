Local

Beaver Valley Mall closed Sunday due to water main break

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Entrance at the Beaver Valley Mall in Monaca

MONACA, Pa. — The Beaver Valley Mall is closed on Sunday because of a water main break.

The mall first announced the break on Facebook Saturday afternoon, when it had to close mid-day because of issues stemming from the break.

The mall is closed again on Sunday, but some anchor stores remain open. Those stores include Boscovs Rural King, JCPenney’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It’s unclear when the water main break will be repaired.

