Bedeviled no more: Penguins rally past New Jersey, 6-3

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates with Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)

NEWARK, N.J. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Maybe this was a must-win game for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Or perhaps it was closer to a can’t-lose.

Doesn’t matter what it’s called, though, because their 6-3 come-from-behind victory over New Jersey at Prudential Center Tuesday night was exactly what they needed to keep their longshot playoff hopes alive.

