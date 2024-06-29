Bellevue Fire Department, NorthWest EMS utilizing new tool to transport uninjured children

BELLEVUE, Pa. — The Bellevue Fire Department and NorthWest EMS will be using a new tool to transport uninjured children with their parents.

The “RideSafer Vests” are to be used by emergency responders through the North Boroughs thanks to a grant from the Allegheny County Health Department, the fire department said in a relase.

The equipment was installed Friday morning and was used within hours, the release said.

“The organizations would like to thank the Allegheny County Health Dept for providing this equipment,” the release said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group