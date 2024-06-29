Local

Bellevue Fire Department, NorthWest EMS utilizing new tool to transport uninjured children

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BELLEVUE, Pa. — The Bellevue Fire Department and NorthWest EMS will be using a new tool to transport uninjured children with their parents.

The “RideSafer Vests” are to be used by emergency responders through the North Boroughs thanks to a grant from the Allegheny County Health Department, the fire department said in a relase.

The equipment was installed Friday morning and was used within hours, the release said.

“The organizations would like to thank the Allegheny County Health Dept for providing this equipment,” the release said.

