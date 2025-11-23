Beloved Millvale restaurant to close after 90 years

MILLVALE, Pa. — A long-time staple restaurant in Millvale will soon be closing its doors.

Millvale Mayor Brian Spoales on Facebook Saturday announced that the owners of The Grant Bar Inc. have decided to close after 90 years. The last day of operations will be Nov. 29.

The building was listed for sale back in August, and at the time, a representative for the business said operations would continue as usual for the time being. It wasn’t immediately clear if the property had been sold when the upcoming closure was announced.

Mayor Spoales calls The Grant Bar “more than just a restaurant,” referring to it as an “institution” and “cornerstone” in the community that’s been a gathering place across three generations of families.

​“We join the entire community in mourning the loss of this historical landmark. As the owners rightly noted, the memories created within those walls—the milestone celebrations, the quiet family dinners, the shared laughter—are woven into the fabric of our borough’s history. That legacy is permanent," Spoales wrote.

Spoales went on to thank the restaurant’s owners and staff for “making our borough a better, richer, and more delicious place to live.”

