Ben Roethlisberger praises Steelers rookie: ‘Going to be an animal’

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookies from the 2025 NFL Draft has quickly caught the attention of former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Following a quiet NFL debut, Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon impressed in his second preseason action and Roethlisberger believes the sky is the limit for the rookie defensive tackle.

“Man, [Derrick Harmon]’s going to be an animal,” Roethlisberger said on the latest episode of “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.” “Love to see it. Love to see him just basically manhandle people. He just takes control of the line. He takes control of his guy, and he is going to get so much better the more he learns about the little nuances of the game, little techniques, little trick things.”

