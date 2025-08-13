Benefit concert in the works, as Riley’s Pour House takes next steps to rebuild

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Plans are in the works to build a new Riley’s Pour House on East Main Street in Carnegie after it burned down.

The new pub and pavilion will be built on the same lot where the former Riley’s stood. The iconic Irish pub in Carnegie first opened in 1979 but was destroyed by fire in November of last year. Since then, there has been an outpouring of support from customers and community members.

“You’re going to recognize it, it’s going to look a lot like it used to,” said Joe Riley, co-owner of Riley’s Pour House. “So many people have voiced how strong they want us to rebuild; they miss their gathering spot.”

One of those people is John Graf, the owner of the Priory Hotel in Pittsburgh’s North Side, who remembers a fateful day in January 2009. Flames gutted the building next to The Priory, causing smoke and water damage to the hotel.

“It was a horrible fire,” Graf said. “We were out of business for about nine months, so it was really, it was a tough period, it was a dark period.”

Now, a decade and a half later, Graf, a longtime customer of Riley’s, knew he wanted to do something. On Sunday, August 24, The Priory will host a benefit concert: “Raising a Glass to Rebuild Riley’s Pour House.” The event will feature live Irish music, food, and beverages.

“Having gone through it, one thing I realized was that although you have insurance, the insurance doesn’t cover everything you need to get reopened,” Graf said.

“John has been – I mean, he came to me and my partners, and said, ‘I can help. I can put this together,” Riley said.

Renderings of the new building will be revealed at the fundraiser. Riley told Channel 11 the pub and pavilion will look very similar to the old building, but customers can expect better insulation and larger bathrooms and hallways.

While an official reopening date is still to be determined, Riley says he couldn’t be more grateful for what Graf is doing.

“It’s really going to be a special event,” Riley said.

