Bengals safety, New Castle native Geno Stone to host hometown youth football camp

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — An NFL safety and New Castle native will be hosting a youth football camp in his hometown this summer.

Geno Stone, who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, announced he will be hosting a free youth football camp at New Castle High School on June 16.

The camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to ages 8 to 17.

Click here to register for the camp.

