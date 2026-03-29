Benson Boone kicks off next nationwide tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A singer and songwriter known for his energetic performances and viral hits is kicking off his nationwide tour in Pittsburgh later this summer.

Benson Boone just announced his “Wanted Man Tour,” with the first show at PPG Paints Arena on July 7.

Presale tickets go on sale on April 1. General sale begins on April 3. Click here to get tickets.

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