Bentleyville Police arrest 2 men with warrants

Police arrested two men who had arrest warrants during a traffic stop in Bentleyville.

The arrests were made on the 900 block of Main Street on Friday.

The driver was a 46-year-old man who was wanted on charges of burglary, larceny and drug-related DUI out of Ohio. The second man was 51 and wanted on dangerous drug charges out of Washington County.

Police say the men had methamphetamine. They also found a gun under the driver’s seat.

