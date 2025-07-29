Bicyclist injured after colliding with car outside OpenStreetsPGH

PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist was hurt in a car collision outside of OpenStreetsPGH Sunday.

Police say the bicyclist was making a turn at the intersection of Smallman and 13th streets. They suffered minor injuries from the crash.

The wreck happened outside the OpenStreetsPGH event, which allows pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy free rein on certain roads. The event on Sunday saw certain roads closed to cars from Lawrenceville to the Strip District.

One month earlier, a woman crashed her car through a barrier and hit two cyclists at the event.

The driver was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

After the crash, multiple people were seen trying to dislodge a bike from under her car.

The two people who were hit had minor injuries and were treated on scene.

