Final OpenStreetsPGH of year draws crowds, promotes community connections

PITTSBURGH — Crowds of people hit the streets for the final OpenStreetsPGH of the year.

Three-and-a-half miles of road from Lawrenceville to the Strip District were closed off to cars, allowing residents to walk and bike to various destinations.

Organizers say it helps people rethink the way they connect with neighborhoods.

“When you’re stuck behind the wheel of a car, you don’t get that same connection with your neighbors, supporting local businesses and learning about your neighborhoods the way that you do when you are biking or walking through them,” said Julie Walsh, BikePGH communications and marketing manager.

Ultimately, they say the goal is to show what city streets could look like if more space were dedicated to community connection and not vehicles.

During last month’s OpenStreetsPGH event, a driver broke through barriers on the street before hitting and injuring two people.

