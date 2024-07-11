Bicyclist seriously injured in Butler Township crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Butler Township Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to New Castle Road just east of Barracks Road at 10 p.m.

A car hit a motorized bicyclist from behind, state police said.

The cyclist was thrown from the bike and was seriously injured. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

