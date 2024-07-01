Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after a crash in Ross Township on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Thompson Run Road and Babcock Boulevard, near the Exxon gas station, just after 7:30 p.m., a 911 dispatcher confirmed.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a bicycle on the ground.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’re working to learn an update on the bicyclist’s condition.

