Bikers hold event to raise money for first responders in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Bikers participated in the second annual First Responder Bike Run in Fayette County on Saturday.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the county’s first responders. It is organized by the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE).

Participants ride from the Fayette County courthouse steps and through downtown Uniontown and head into Fairchance, where the event ends with a party at the community fire hall.

“The proceeds will be divided into three groups, one for the police, one for the EMT and one for fire,” ABATE Chapter Coordinator David John said.

Riders have raised money that has already helped get choking-rescue devices into every school and every police car in the county.

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