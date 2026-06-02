Bill to provide grants for hospital security upgrades advances in PA House

A bill aimed at making Pennsylvania hospitals safer passed a Pennsylvania House health committee Tuesday. House Bill 2341 was quickly referred to the Rules Committee.

The bill would create a grant program to help health care facilities fund critical threat assessments and security upgrades.

“There’s a cap in there, $150,000 per hospital. There’s no appropriation in the bill. I wanna make that clear. That’s something that can and will be voted on by the General Assembly,” said Rep. Jason Ortitay (R), who represents Allegheny and Washington counties. “There’s zero dollars appropriated. This just sets up the framework for the hospital security grant fund.”

The vote comes amid a looming budget deadline at the end of the month.

It also comes just two weeks after 11 Investigates first highlighted the bill, noting that more than a year after a deadly shooting at a York hospital, Pennsylvania lawmakers have not passed meaningful legislation to address the growing security and safety concerns healthcare workers and patients are facing.

Tuesday, House Bill 2341 passed the health committee 20-6. All democrats voted yes. Six republicans voted no.

“While I’m extremely sympathetic, I have several immediate family members in the health care setting, including my daughter who just graduated with her BSN in nursing,” said Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa (R – Fayette). “I cannot be a hard no on increased spending and at the same time, be an advocate for new grant programs.”

Minority Chair Kathy Rapp (R – Crawford, Forest, Warren) voted yes but called for a key amendment before a full floor vote.

“What is lacking in this bill, and something that I know was discussed, is a guaranteed funding percentage for rural and independently owned hospitals,” she said.

Ortitay responded in support of the suggestion.

“I would love to see that as well. I don’t know what the number is. Maybe it’s 25%. Maybe it’s higher. But happy to work with you or anyone on the committee,” Ortitay said.

You can read more about 11 Investigates’ ongoing investigation, Code Blue: Violence in Healthcare here.

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