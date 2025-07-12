Bishop Zubik looks back on local roots, tenure with Pittsburgh Diocese ahead of retirement

PITTSBURGH — After serving the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh for decades, Bishop David Zubik will officially start his retirement on Monday.

He showed us a sign in his office that counts down the days until retirement. He’s had it up for a while, and his staff has had fun changing it daily.

The lightheartedness in the sign characterizes Zubik and the relationship he’s had with many people during his time leading the Pittsburgh Diocese for the last 18 years. Bishops must retire when they turn 75, and Zubik turned 75 in September.

“I really wanted to be a priest in Pittsburgh, but I had no idea what God was going to do with me over the course of the years,” Zubik told us.

Born and raised in a very Catholic home in Ambridge, Bishop Zubik says he thought about other professions when he was young, but ultimately decided on the priesthood after a retreat in his teenage years.

“The same love that I would have brought to a marriage or to being a parent or to a profession in law is what I’ve tried to do as a priest and as a bishop,” he said.

In his early years as a priest, Zubik taught at what was then Quigley Catholic High School. His first assignment as a bishop was in Green Bay, Wis. But as many Pittsburghers do, he returned to his steel town roots and was fortunate to be appointed as the 12th bishop of the Pittsburgh Diocese in 2007.

Two things that stick out in his career: working with the priests, whom he said have been incredible, and the people.

“There’s something about Pittsburghers being warm and welcoming, but also their willingness to roll up their sleeves and really do what needs to be done,” said Zubik.

Zubik says he’s witnessed that attitude through some of the challenges of the diocese in the last few years, like parish consolidations. The diocese went from 188 parishes in 2015 to 60 today.

“I think we’re better for it, to be honest with you,” he said.

And it wasn’t just leading the Catholic Church in Pittsburgh. Zubik was a leader in the community, often adding commentary on WPXI to big local or national events.

“To make a statement is to cause people to think about what the issue is and to see that from the perspective of somebody that is charged with being their leader,” Zubik pointed out.

Though he won’t be leading the Pittsburgh Diocese when new Bishop Mark Eckman is installed come Monday, don’t be surprised if you see Bishop Zubik presiding over Mass at your church.

“I’m not going to become a couch potato!” he said.

Zubik also plans to hear confessions and to volunteer with Catholic Charities.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to as part of this,” said Zubik. “It’s not really retirement, but it’s starting a new chapter in my life.”

And in case you’re wondering:

“People say, ‘Am I still going to call you Bishop?’ and I say, ‘Yeah, because I’m always a bishop.’”

