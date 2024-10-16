Local

Blairsville Borough lifts burn ban for select days

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — Blairsville Borough officials voted Tuesday to lift the burn ban for select days.

The Blairsville Borough Police Department shared the following days which residents are allowed to burn:

  • December through September
    • 2nd and 4th Tuesdays - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • 2nd and 4th Saturdays - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • October, November
    • Every Tuesday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Every Saturday - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fires allowed to burn or smolder after 8 p.m. will be in violation of the order, police said.

All fires must be attended at all times.

