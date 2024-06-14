Blairsville man charged with assault after domestic dispute, police say

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A Blairsville man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a woman in a domestic dispute.

Gary Baney, 52, is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

The Blairsville Borough Police Department said Baney was involved in a domestic dispute with an unnamed female on June 2 along E. Market Street.

Baney is being held in the Indiana County Jail. He is awaiting arraignment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group