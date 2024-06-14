Local

Blairsville man charged with assault after domestic dispute, police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Indiana County Map Indiana County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A Blairsville man is behind bars after police say he assaulted a woman in a domestic dispute.

Gary Baney, 52, is charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

The Blairsville Borough Police Department said Baney was involved in a domestic dispute with an unnamed female on June 2 along E. Market Street.

Baney is being held in the Indiana County Jail. He is awaiting arraignment.

