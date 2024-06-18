Bloomfield pizza restaurant hit with consumer alert after 10 violations found during inspection

PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield pizza place is again the subject of a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to a report, 10 violations were found during a recent inspection of Mia Pizza on Baum Boulevard.

The high-risk violations listed in the report include cold holding temperatures, employee personal hygiene and pest management. Inspectors found food stored in coolers with temperatures between 48-50 degrees, saw a manager fail to change gloves after using a phone or wash their hands after changing gloves due to handling raw chicken and noticed fresh rodent droppings throughout the facility. The rodent droppings are considered a repeat violation.

Another repeat violation listed in the report is food debris and grease accumulating on the floor or non-food contact surfaces.

This same restaurant was the subject of a consumer alert in May 2023. At that time, inspectors found rodent droppings, no evidence of handwashing and spoiling food.

The restaurant will be inspected again at the end of June.

