Bloomfield restaurant raising money after employee shot over weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield restaurant is raising money after an employee was shot over the weekend.

Police were sent to Butler Street at 42nd Street in Lawrenceville just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man inside the door of a Butler Street business shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield said their employee, Malcolm, was the person who was shot.

Silky’s is donating $5 of each patty melt sold to Malcolm and his family.

The business said 100% of cash and Venmo donations will also go to Malcolm and his family.

“We’re praying for you, brother!!” the business said in a social media post.

