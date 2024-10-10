Bloomfield restaurant raising money after employee shot over weekend

PITTSBURGH — A Bloomfield restaurant is raising money after an employee was shot over the weekend.
Police were sent to Butler Street at 42nd Street in Lawrenceville just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found a man inside the door of a Butler Street business shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield said their employee, Malcolm, was the person who was shot.
Silky’s is donating $5 of each patty melt sold to Malcolm and his family.
The business said 100% of cash and Venmo donations will also go to Malcolm and his family.
“We’re praying for you, brother!!” the business said in a social media post.
