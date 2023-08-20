Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days sees record-breaking attendance during its 22nd celebration

BLOOMFIELD. Pa. — A popular Pittsburgh festival has hit a new record in its attendance.

Bloomfield’s Little Italy Days ran for four days and wrapped up on Sunday.

Event producer, Sal Richetti, said over the four days the event has run he has seen about 120,000 visitors.

Richetti said the steady sunshine helped boost attendance.

People who attended were able to enjoy different Italian foods and play Bocci Ball.

“I love it,” said Sheena Carter. “We all get along. the vibe is good and I’m greedy. I love food so anywhere there’s food, I’m coming.”

The festival celebrates Bloomfield’s rich Italian heritage but also support local business.

About 200 vendors spent their weekend on Liberty Avenue to make a little extra money during the festival.

This year marked the 22nd year the event was held.

